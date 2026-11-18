Actor Anne Hathaway has had a whirlwind of a year. Right from the release of the much awaited sequel to The Devil Wear Prada to The Odyssey. But what has remained constant is her adorable baby bump as she expected her third baby with husband Adam Shulman. And the best part is that now the actress has been photographed taking a stroll with a newborn baby. While there has been no public annoncement of her having delivered the baby, or whether it is a girl or a boy, or the name, netizens are already cheering for Baby No.3 and loving the circulating photographs.
From the photographs that have emerged, one can see the actor taking a stroll in the city along with a friend. She is wearing a long grey double breasted coat along with white trousers, brown shoes, cap and sunglsses. If you look closely a newborn baby is strapped to her chest and all we can is a cute beanie with a white ball at the top. The actor is all smiles and very careful with her bundle of joy. While neither the actor nor her husband Adam Shulman posted publicly about the delivery, netizens speculate that it is indeed her child as she was heavily pregnant a month ago.
Anne and her husband Adam are already proud parents to two boys. Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman was born in 2016 when Anne became a mother for the first time at 33. Three years later came Jack Shulman in 2019. And in 2026 what Anne seems to have described as an ‘unexpected pregnancy’ in several of her promotional interviews, she has become a mother for the third time. While official details are awaited, one speculates that she is now a mother of a baby girl. Her husband Adam Shulman is an actor, producer and designer. They got married in 2012 after a five year courtship. Even though we wait for Anne to reveal more about her little bundle of joy, one cannot be happier for her. The actress who has had a marathon premiere this year along with being pregnant has voluntarily chosen to step away from the limelight for a while before returning again with some much-awaited movies.