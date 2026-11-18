Anne and her husband Adam are already proud parents to two boys. Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman was born in 2016 when Anne became a mother for the first time at 33. Three years later came Jack Shulman in 2019. And in 2026 what Anne seems to have described as an ‘unexpected pregnancy’ in several of her promotional interviews, she has become a mother for the third time. While official details are awaited, one speculates that she is now a mother of a baby girl. Her husband Adam Shulman is an actor, producer and designer. They got married in 2012 after a five year courtship. Even though we wait for Anne to reveal more about her little bundle of joy, one cannot be happier for her. The actress who has had a marathon premiere this year along with being pregnant has voluntarily chosen to step away from the limelight for a while before returning again with some much-awaited movies.

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