Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond has reignited conversations about the actors who have previously portrayed the iconic British spy. Amid the excitement surrounding the casting announcement, fans have also brought back a memorable scene featuring Daniel Craig who played the character in previous films, reminding audiences of the legacy Pattinson will be stepping into.

The clip, which has been viewed 4.3 million times, features Craig in a tense encounter with a scorpion. Fans have been revisiting the moment and drawing comparisons between the two actors as the franchise prepares for its next chapter.

Daniel Craig’s scorpion scene goes viral

The scene is from Skyfall (2012), and features Craig's James Bond at a beach bar in Turkey. Bond is seen balancing a scorpion on the back of his hand while remaining remarkably composed. The scorpion used in the sequence was created using computer-generated imagery and modelled on a real desert hairy scorpion. The scene has become one of the memorable visual moments from Craig's run as the secret agent.

Following Pattinson's casting announcement, the resurfaced clip has prompted fans to revisit Craig's portrayal and discuss the expectations surrounding the new Bond. While some reactions have focused on the screen presence associated with Craig's version, others have highlighted the challenge awaiting Pattinson as he takes over the role.

"Pattinson out here doing artsy brooding while this man is casually making death look like a pet" one uset writes, while another notes, "Time will tell whether pattinson could do the justice with the role or not." adding that Craig will always be their favourite James Bond.