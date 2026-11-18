Has BLACKPINK disbanded? This issue has come back into focus following YG Entertainment’s latest report on their exclusive contract, issued on November 16. Although Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa all signed new contracts with the company for activities as members of the band in December 2023, they have been active as solo artists separately. They are not included in the latest report, leading to rumours about the fate of the band once again.

BLACKPINK's absence from YG's report raises questions about group activities

The YG Entertainment 2026 third quarter report revealed that there were four acts in its 'Status of Exclusive Contracts' category, which are BABYMONSTER, WINNER, TREASURE, and Eun Ji Won. Nonetheless, the act BLACKPINK did not feature in this category, even though it featured in the YG Entertainment annual report for 2023 and the semi-annual report for 2026.