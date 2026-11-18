Has BLACKPINK disbanded? This issue has come back into focus following YG Entertainment’s latest report on their exclusive contract, issued on November 16. Although Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa all signed new contracts with the company for activities as members of the band in December 2023, they have been active as solo artists separately. They are not included in the latest report, leading to rumours about the fate of the band once again.
The YG Entertainment 2026 third quarter report revealed that there were four acts in its 'Status of Exclusive Contracts' category, which are BABYMONSTER, WINNER, TREASURE, and Eun Ji Won. Nonetheless, the act BLACKPINK did not feature in this category, even though it featured in the YG Entertainment annual report for 2023 and the semi-annual report for 2026.
In December 2023, all four members signed their contract renewal agreements for group activities with YG. But they decided to do individual activities separately without continuing with their solo activities through the company. Since then, the members have tried different career options and released solo music albums/projects.
In response to the concerns raised by fans, YG Entertainment said that further discussions about future activities are underway. According to the agency report, while each member is focusing on solo activities, discussions are in progress about BLACKPINK activities as a group.
The agency said that they fully respect each member’s decision to temporarily focus on solo activities. They are having discussions to allow BLACKPINK to deliver great performances for their fans in future as well.
However, YG Entertainment did not clarify when they plan to begin their next project, or give any reasoning from a contractual point of view as to why the members have chosen not to take part in it. Some fans believe that the members may focus on solo careers in the future. However, others believe that there is potential for future reuniting.