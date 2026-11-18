Dulquer Salmaan has shared his thoughts on an unusual box-office clash with his father, Malayalam superstar Mammootty. The actors are set to arrive in theatres on the same day, November 20, with Dulquer headlining the Telugu drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) and Mammootty appearing in Dhanush's Tamil action thriller O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood.

Speaking at a pre-release event for his film, Dulquer described the simultaneous releases as a blessing. He pointed out that both actors were representing Malayalam cinema through projects in different languages. He referred to his father's film as a 'big whale' and said the two projects belonged to different genres, suggesting that they would appeal to different audiences.

Dulquer Salmaan on AOT and Mammootty's O.M clash

Dulquer said that having two actors from the same family release films in different languages on the same day was a special moment. He also joked about how his mother would react to the releases, saying she was likely to be more interested in his film.

Recalling his father's remarks, Dulquer said Mammootty often jokes that although he has been acting for several decades, his wife became particularly interested in watching films after their son entered the industry. Dulquer also described himself as a fan of his father's performances.