Kate Middleton made a statement of Indian fashion at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. The Princess of Wales wore a bright red Anarkali designed by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan; however, it wasn't the attire that made waves online. Rather than going with a well-known luxury brand, Kate got the dress from Lilly's Boutique London. The independent Indian occasion wear boutique, based in Shenfield, Essex, has been highly praised on social media. She has been described by many as a 'relatable queen.'
Lilly's Boutique London is an appointment-only store opened by Anupreet-Rosie Duggal. This boutique operates from Shenfield, Essex, and it specialises in Indian occasion wear and bridal wear collections. The boutique sells Mahima Mahajan anarkali in prices ranging from £335 to £747.
Sharing her excitement, the owner wrote, "To see the Princess of Wales wearing a piece from our collection is something I genuinely cannot put into words." She also talked about the significance of two female-founded businesses: "Two female-founded businesses, connected by a shared love for Indian fashion, heritage and craftsmanship."
The internet looks really impressed by her fashion choices. One person wrote, "Supporting local business, just brilliant!" Another person wrote, "I love this dress even more now! It’s a beautiful choice."
"Almost every women in India has atleast 1 of these kinds of anarkali dress. Its just an anarkali kurta set!" another user shared.
Another X user wrote, "My god, it’s over, the Prince and Princess of Wales are about to break the internet at EarthShot Prize. She looks GORGEOUS!" Some people also didn't hesitate to be sarcastic. One person wrote, "Times have changed a full circle. British royals are trying to be Indian maharaja!!"
This gown, called Neelam from the collection of Mahima Mahajan’s Mehfil, had a beautiful sindoori-red colour with subtle golden dots and a fitted blouse that merged into an enormous skirt. Green and silver adornments were present on the neck, waist, and sleeves. This attire was made up of handwoven silk georgette and claimed to have vegetable-dyed colours, Banarasi gold work, hand embroidery, and glass bead embellishment.