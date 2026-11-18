Kate Middleton made a statement of Indian fashion at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. The Princess of Wales wore a bright red Anarkali designed by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan; however, it wasn't the attire that made waves online. Rather than going with a well-known luxury brand, Kate got the dress from Lilly's Boutique London. The independent Indian occasion wear boutique, based in Shenfield, Essex, has been highly praised on social media. She has been described by many as a 'relatable queen.'

Kate Middleton's anarkali from Lilly's Boutique London: Here's how the netizens have reacted

Lilly's Boutique London is an appointment-only store opened by Anupreet-Rosie Duggal. This boutique operates from Shenfield, Essex, and it specialises in Indian occasion wear and bridal wear collections. The boutique sells Mahima Mahajan anarkali in prices ranging from £335 to £747.