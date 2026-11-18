Kate Middleton had a touching encounter with a mourning mother at the time when she was visiting a maternity hospital in Mumbai as she tried to console a lady who had recently lost her daughter. While in Mumbai, Princess Kate knelt down next to 29-year-old Jyoti Karane and held her hand as she recounted her sad tale. Prince William and his wife were in India on the occasion of the Earthshot Prize Awards.
Three weeks ago, Jyoti delivered premature twins. Unfortunately, one of the twins was dead, while the other one was admitted to the intensive care unit. Jyoti was suffering from pneumonia as well. Through an interpreter, Kate Middleton inquired about the baby’s state of health and that of her mother.
"You've had a very hard time of it," she told Jyoti. "Is your baby in ICU?" She also asked, "And how are you doing? Is there any discomfort? Stay strong. You've clearly been very brave."
The Princess then met Gabriel Princemon, who was two and a half years old. Gabriel’s survival had been called a miracle by doctors. Born after 36 weeks of pregnancy, Gabriel ceased breathing shortly after birth. CPR was done for 45 minutes, and only afterwards was he put on a ventilator.
Merlin said, "He was a miracle baby. They worked on him for a long time and me and my husband signed a DNR (do not resuscitate) form and even planned his funeral. Then within two hours, he started recovering again." She further added, "But I have seen the miracle of my God and how doctors played an important role. This hospital is like family. When you don't have any hope left, they were there." She also said, "It's an awesome feeling for our family to meet the princess."
Flowers and an arti ceremony marked Kate Middleton’s arrival on this trip. She was also given a picture of the hospital, which had recently celebrated its centenary. As the patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), she was briefed about its cooperation with the college of India since the 1950s.