Kate Middleton had a touching encounter with a mourning mother at the time when she was visiting a maternity hospital in Mumbai as she tried to console a lady who had recently lost her daughter. While in Mumbai, Princess Kate knelt down next to 29-year-old Jyoti Karane and held her hand as she recounted her sad tale. Prince William and his wife were in India on the occasion of the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Kate Middleton meets grieving mother and miracle baby during hospital visit

Three weeks ago, Jyoti delivered premature twins. Unfortunately, one of the twins was dead, while the other one was admitted to the intensive care unit. Jyoti was suffering from pneumonia as well. Through an interpreter, Kate Middleton inquired about the baby’s state of health and that of her mother.