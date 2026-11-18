Prince William and Kate Middleton explored two sides of India's creative industry on their engagement trip in Mumbai. The Prince and Princess of Wales toured the Chanakya Foundation and School of Craft and discovered traditional Indian arts and crafts, sustainable fabrics, and technology. Later, Prince William visited Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office, where Bollywood nostalgia was the focus, with performances of popular songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
The royal visit to the Chanakya Foundation represented the integration of the craft legacy of India and UK–India cooperation in sustainable fashion, textiles and technology. The exhibition was held through the Living Museum of the Chanakya Foundation and New Landscapes India, which was a collaboration between the British Council and the University of the Arts London’s Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute (FTTI).
Prince William and Kate Middleton started their visit to the School of Craft from its classrooms, where they engaged with female students from different levels of education: beginners, intermediates, and advanced, getting acquainted with their backgrounds, creation processes, and plans. Following this, they went on to visit the Living Museum, which was dedicated to master craftsmen and the crafts heritage of the Indian subcontinent. The display consisted of works of art created using crafts, along with live demonstrations.
Prince William and Kate Middleton also met some of the participants from the programme called New Landscapes India. It is a programme that fosters collaboration between six UK-India partnerships involving India-based SMEs and University of the Arts London researchers. Some of the activities that the programme works on include sustainability and circularity, materials, production, business, consumption and digital innovation. Some of the projects involve microbial colouring, digital traceability of Desi Oon wool and repair and aftercare.
Later, Prince William's visit to Dharma Productions brought a distinctly Bollywood flavour. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan greeted him by dancing to songs such as Bole Chudiyan, Say Shava Shava and the title song of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Prince William spent about 45 minutes at the production house. He conversed with Karan about the internationalisation of Indian movies and how the Indian and British film industries can work together more.