Prince William and Kate Middleton explored two sides of India's creative industry on their engagement trip in Mumbai. The Prince and Princess of Wales toured the Chanakya Foundation and School of Craft and discovered traditional Indian arts and crafts, sustainable fabrics, and technology. Later, Prince William visited Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office, where Bollywood nostalgia was the focus, with performances of popular songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Prince William and Kate Middleton explore craft traditions; William gets a Bollywood welcome at Dharma

The royal visit to the Chanakya Foundation represented the integration of the craft legacy of India and UK–India cooperation in sustainable fashion, textiles and technology. The exhibition was held through the Living Museum of the Chanakya Foundation and New Landscapes India, which was a collaboration between the British Council and the University of the Arts London’s Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute (FTTI).