William chose a blue sleeveless jacket over a crisp white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and black trousers. The striking piece was custom-made by KARDO, a clothing brand founded by London-born creative director Rikki Kher. The jacket features handloom cotton woven using an extra-weft technique by skilled artisans in Harali village, West Bengal.

"This fabric is woven on a handloom using an extra weft technique, a process where motifs are laid into the cloth by hand with a denser thread across the warp," Rikki explained. He proudly highlighted the dedication of weavers Netai Mana and Brojokishore Maity. "Each design is built pick by pick, demanding precision, patience and the skill of highly trained artisans. It is a slow and exacting craft, and one that gives the fabric its depth and character."

Reacting to the royal endorsement, Rikki remained focused on the creators. "I’m more happy for the weavers to get recognition for their craft and the team who worked tirelessly to make the piece," he shared.

Following their Mumbai engagements, William and Kate will travel to New Delhi to conclude their visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.