Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife has caught the attention of the netizens with her latest fashion appearance. Dressed in a stylish cut-out outfit, Mira was seen flaunting her stretch marks, making her look stand out for reasons beyond fashion.

Those are tiger prints: Netizens comment on Mira Rajput's stretch marks

Mira Rajput turned heads in a royal blue, midriff-baring cut-out gown that highlighted her silhouette while leaving her abdominal stretch marks visible in her latest appearance at The Earthshot Prize event. Instead of treating those stretch marks as something to conceal in front of the camera, she deliberately flaunted those lines in the cut out dress. Her fashion choice was a statement of self-acceptance, embracing the natural changes that come with pregnancy and motherhood.

A mother of two, Mira's look has sparked conversations around body image and the physical appearance people crave to see in women, especially among popular figures. Several people took to social media and expressed their opinion on her fashion move. One user wrote, “Proud of her these are beauty spots for every woman”. Another user chimed in and wrote, “We should normalise flaunting stretch marks . They are proof of the most beautiful emotion of the living”. A third added, “These are not Stretch marks, these are Tiger Prints”. A fourth inclined rather on the aggressive side and wrote, “That's the power of motherhood.”