Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife has caught the attention of the netizens with her latest fashion appearance. Dressed in a stylish cut-out outfit, Mira was seen flaunting her stretch marks, making her look stand out for reasons beyond fashion.
Mira Rajput turned heads in a royal blue, midriff-baring cut-out gown that highlighted her silhouette while leaving her abdominal stretch marks visible in her latest appearance at The Earthshot Prize event. Instead of treating those stretch marks as something to conceal in front of the camera, she deliberately flaunted those lines in the cut out dress. Her fashion choice was a statement of self-acceptance, embracing the natural changes that come with pregnancy and motherhood.
A mother of two, Mira's look has sparked conversations around body image and the physical appearance people crave to see in women, especially among popular figures. Several people took to social media and expressed their opinion on her fashion move. One user wrote, “Proud of her these are beauty spots for every woman”. Another user chimed in and wrote, “We should normalise flaunting stretch marks . They are proof of the most beautiful emotion of the living”. A third added, “These are not Stretch marks, these are Tiger Prints”. A fourth inclined rather on the aggressive side and wrote, “That's the power of motherhood.”
The conversation around women’s bodies is not something new to the glamour industry. In one way or the other they end up sharing comments basing on the tiniest things that fail to match their unrealistic expectations. A little context on stretch marks, they are a common skin condition which appear when the skin stretches or shrinks rapidly, especially during pregnancies. Some people also get these after losing a lot of weight all of a sudden. They may initially appear red, pink or purple before gradually becoming lighter or silvery. These take some time to disappear but are harmless and do not generally require medical treatment.
Mira majorly gained the spotlight after marrying actor Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Misha, on August 26, 2016 and their second, son Zain, on September 5, 2018. While Mira initially stayed away from the film industry, she has gradually built an identity of her own as an entrepreneur and lifestyle personality.