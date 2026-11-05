Karisma Kapoor almost spills the tea on Mira Rajput during a live Koffee with Karan call

Karisma Kapoor found herself in a hilarious situation when she answered her sister Kareena Kapoor's call during a segment on Koffee with Karan, only to further realise that she was speaking on speakerphone amidst a live shoot.

Karisma Kapoor almost gossips about Mira Rajput on KWK

The amusing moment unfolded during a segment in which the guests were asked to call celebrities and get them to say, “Hi Karan, it's me,” to earn points. Kareena decided to call her sister Karisma, who was seemingly unaware that she was being put on speakerphone from the sets of the show.

Kareena began the conversation by asking Karisma what was happening, and Karisma casually revealed that she was watching the latest episode of What Women Want, hosted by Kareena, that featured Mira Rajput.

It appeared that she was about to spill some tea and simply trying to gossip with her sister about what she had been watching, before realising that the conversation was happening amidst a live shoot.