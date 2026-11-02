Koffee With Karan Season 9: New teaser sees Saif and Kareena back to the show after 16 years!

Monday brings in a great piece of news for the Koffee With Karan and Bollywood fans alike, as the makers are all set to make it royal. And of course, we are talking about Saif Ali Khan Pataudi and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Koffee With Karan 9 guests. The teaser of the show was unveiled today, and got fans excited, almost immediately. This is for the second time that they are making a joint appearance at a show after they came on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 recently. Kareena and Saif appeared together as a couple, back in 2010, on Koffee With Karan Season 3.

Saif Ali Khan calls himself a 'misfit', seeing BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar's chemistry

Kareena almost never misses an opportunity to poke Karan Johar, and mentioned that she's "happy and relieved" that this is the show's finale season, adding "We don't have to keep coming on Koffee With Karan".

"Thank you for showing your sensitivity towards the last season of the show," Karan quipped immediately.

Interrupting the BFFs, Saif said that he thinks himself a "miscast" on the show.

When Karan asked Kareena who is currently the Number 1 female actor in Bollywood, Kareena replied, "The one sitting opposite you," to this, Saif says, "You are allowed to praise other actors as well."