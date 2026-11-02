Koffee With Karan Season 9: New teaser sees Saif and Kareena back to the show after 16 years!

Monday brings in a great piece of news for the Koffee With Karan and Bollywood fans alike, as the makers are all set to make it royal. And of course, we are talking about Saif Ali Khan Pataudi and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Koffee With Karan 9 guests. The teaser of the show was unveiled today, and got fans excited, almost immediately. This is for the second time that they are making a joint appearance at a show after they came on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 recently. Kareena and Saif appeared together as a couple, back in 2010, on Koffee With Karan Season 3.
Kareena almost never misses an opportunity to poke Karan Johar, and mentioned that she's "happy and relieved" that this is the show's finale season, adding "We don't have to keep coming on Koffee With Karan".
"Thank you for showing your sensitivity towards the last season of the show," Karan quipped immediately.
Interrupting the BFFs, Saif said that he thinks himself a "miscast" on the show.
When Karan asked Kareena who is currently the Number 1 female actor in Bollywood, Kareena replied, "The one sitting opposite you," to this, Saif says, "You are allowed to praise other actors as well."
When the couple was asked to share actors' names starting with K, during the games round, starting with K, Saif Ali Khan came up with a random "Kavita.", to which he later added, "There'll be someone like Kavita, right?"
When Karan asked Nepo babies go global..., Saif almost immediately replied, "Because of You!"
On September 30, Karan Johar shared an emotional video, announcing the finale season of Koffee With Karan.
Recalling his 22-year-long association with the show, Karan Johar said his father, producer Yash Johar, had doubts about its success back in 2004. When Karan pitched the idea to his father, he replied, 'Who will pay to see you talk to your friends?'
"I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don't ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much," Karan said emotionally.
As of now, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda, and Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan- Arjun Kapoor have already appeared in this season.
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