Salman Khan confirms appearance in the final season of Koffee with Karan

Koffee with Karan premiered in 2004, and is known for its candid conversations with Bollywood stars, rapid-fire rounds, personal revelations, gossip and playful exchanges about relationships, rivalries and careers. Its celebrity couch and controversial questions have frequently generated headlines, viral clips and pop-culture moments. Over the years, the show has featured actors, filmmakers, sports personalities and other prominent guests.

Salman Khan's appearances have been particularly memorable for their unfiltered humour and unexpected candour. During his debut appearance in Season 4, Salman surprised viewers by admitting that he was a virgin, joking that he had saved himself for his future wife. His deadpan delivery and willingness to address his famously private personal life became one of the show's most widely discussed moments. His appearances have also featured candid reflections on relationships, marriage and his public image, often delivered with his characteristic mix of sarcasm, confidence and comic timing.

Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to Bhau Nana Patekar. Salman uploaded a black-and-white photograph of the late veteran actor on his Insta Stories and wrote, "Nanaaaaaaaaaa Rest in peace bhau (sic)”.

Salman Khan and Nana Patekar appeared together in the 1996 musical Khamoshi: The Musical, which also featured Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas in crucial roles.