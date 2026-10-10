Celebs

Salman Khan launches official YouTube channel, gains 14,000 subscribers in an hour

Salman Khan has entered the content creation space with 10 YouTube Shorts, while fans await details about his future uploads and upcoming film projects
Salman Khan makes his YouTube debut amid Bigg Boss 20 hosting duties
Salman Khan launches YouTube channel
Updated on
2 min read

The YouTube channel of actor Salman Khan is now officially live, offering fans another platform to catch up with the actor beyond movies, television, and social media. The YouTube channel of the superstar went live on Friday, 9th October, and has already garnered over 14,000 subscribers in around one hour since its launch.

Salman Khan shares first YouTube shorts: What all the channel offers

The news was shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram stories. In the video, Salman Khan recited the alphabet and then gave an explanation about the concept of the page that he had created. The phrase that Salman used to convey his message was “Shuru se shuru karte hain.” Currently, the channel has more than 35k subscribers.

The description of the channel states, “Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian. This is my official channel.” On the day of the announcement, the channel had posted 10 YouTube Shorts. The first set of uploads was short and funny.

However, the actor has not disclosed his posting plan or said what the fans should expect next. The channel can have personal posts, clips from filming scenes, promotional clips, and other behind-the-scenes footage.

Salman Khan reportedly crossed 14,000 YouTube subscribers within an hour
Salman Khan's official YouTube channel debuted with 10 Shorts

Apart from these, there are several other celebrities who make use of YouTube for uploading material that is not related to their professional work. For example, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Archana Puran Singh, and Farah Khan upload vlogs, travel videos, fitness videos, cooking videos and also behind-the-scenes videos. There are some South Indian celebrities like Allu Arjun and Mohanlal who have official channels on Youtube.

Several other celebrities already use YouTube to share content beyond their professional projects
Farah Khan with cook Dilip at Javed Jaffrey's house

In addition to launching himself on YouTube, Salman Khan is also hosting Bigg Boss 20, which is his 15th season hosting the show. His next project will be Maatrubhumi, originally called Battle of Galwan. It has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also features Chitrangda Singh in the cast. The release of the movie has been postponed.

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