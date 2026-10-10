Salman Khan launches official YouTube channel, gains 14,000 subscribers in an hour

The YouTube channel of actor Salman Khan is now officially live, offering fans another platform to catch up with the actor beyond movies, television, and social media. The YouTube channel of the superstar went live on Friday, 9th October, and has already garnered over 14,000 subscribers in around one hour since its launch.

Salman Khan shares first YouTube shorts: What all the channel offers

The news was shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram stories. In the video, Salman Khan recited the alphabet and then gave an explanation about the concept of the page that he had created. The phrase that Salman used to convey his message was “Shuru se shuru karte hain.” Currently, the channel has more than 35k subscribers.