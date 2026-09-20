Salman Khan slams inappropriate paparazzi photos of actresses, Neha Dhupia cheers for him

Salman Khan touched upon the topic in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. While talking to Mahhi Vij, he pointed out the increasing trend of photographers taking shots of the thighs or hips of actresses when they get out of their cars or clicking from behind when they sit inside or get into the car. He said that many actresses do not like this kind of photography but are still made to go through it.

Salman Khan tells actresses to take a stand against unwanted pictures

Salman Khan highlighted the trend of taking pictures of actresses when they get out of their cars, focusing on their thighs. He referred to Saiee Manjrekar, who appeared to be embarrassed when they got such photographs taken. He also referred to Neha Dhupia, as she had complained about such practice to the photographers.