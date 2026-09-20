Salman Khan slams inappropriate paparazzi photos of actresses, Neha Dhupia cheers for him

Salman Khan touched upon the topic in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. While talking to Mahhi Vij, he pointed out the increasing trend of photographers taking shots of the thighs or hips of actresses when they get out of their cars or clicking from behind when they sit inside or get into the car. He said that many actresses do not like this kind of photography but are still made to go through it.
Salman Khan highlighted the trend of taking pictures of actresses when they get out of their cars, focusing on their thighs. He referred to Saiee Manjrekar, who appeared to be embarrassed when they got such photographs taken. He also referred to Neha Dhupia, as she had complained about such practice to the photographers.
He said, "And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay; I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that; Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”
Salman Khan further added, “Who are these people? I am saying this to all the girls who don’t like this; wherever it happens, just give them a slap. Ask them to take the same shot of their mothers or sisters and put it on social media. Disgusting people. Who made them so big? Who gave them a press card? What is their mentality?”
Salman Khan made sure that this problem isn’t only related to actresses. He said, “I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this. Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro. Bolna na apni maa behenon ka yeh shot lete ja, aur humko dikha. Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function."
Neha Dhupia supported the actor by posting on X "Tiger zinda hai …@BeingSalmanKhan". In July 2026, a video surfaced in which Neha is seen scolding some paparazzi for taking back shots, saying, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se? Band karo... Humlog bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo.”