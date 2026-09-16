Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij reveals she was chosen for Kareena Kapoor's character in Yuva

Actor and now Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij recently revealed that she was selected for Mira's role in Yuva, a cult Mani Ratnam film, which Kareena Kapoor eventually played.

In a conversation with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi opened up about the early days of her career, including her first music video, her work in South Indian films and how several film opportunities fell through before she turned to television.

How the music videos of Mahhi Vij landed her an opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam

Mahhi revealed that she had just moved to Mumbai when she got her first big break – the remix of the popular song Tu Tu Hai Wahi, DJ Aqeel Mix, in which she featured in a pair of hot pink shorts and a graded pink fitted top. Mahhi said the break came almost as soon as she arrived in the city.

The music video marked the start of a successful run for Mahhi, who said she later appeared in several other music videos.

After that, I did a lot of music videos in my career, and all of them were hits,” she recalled.