Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij reveals she was chosen for Kareena Kapoor's character in Yuva

Actor and now Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij recently revealed that she was selected for Mira's role in Yuva, a cult Mani Ratnam film, which Kareena Kapoor eventually played.
In a conversation with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi opened up about the early days of her career, including her first music video, her work in South Indian films and how several film opportunities fell through before she turned to television.
Mahhi revealed that she had just moved to Mumbai when she got her first big break – the remix of the popular song Tu Tu Hai Wahi, DJ Aqeel Mix, in which she featured in a pair of hot pink shorts and a graded pink fitted top. Mahhi said the break came almost as soon as she arrived in the city.
The music video marked the start of a successful run for Mahhi, who said she later appeared in several other music videos.
After that, I did a lot of music videos in my career, and all of them were hits,” she recalled.
Mahhi’s career had already taken flight with her music videos and soon started soaring, and she recalled working in South Indian films, including projects with actors such as Prabhu Deva and Mammootty, before getting an opportunity that could have marked a significant Bollywood breakthrough.
During her chat with Kanika, Mahhi mentioned she was selected by filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his 2004 film Yuva.
Mahhi said, “Then I did music videos, followed by South Indian films with Prabhu Deva. Then I did a film with Mammootty. From there, I was finalised for Yuva. Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva.”
Mahhi said that she had been selected for the role of Mira, which was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and was opposite Vivek Oberoi. But she added that the opportunity slipped away after "some equations with someone had gone a little sour there.”
With a few more film opportunities failing to materialise, Mahhi returned to Delhi. “After that, I returned to Delhi. Two or three films were discussed, but they were cancelled at the last minute. So I said, I will do television,” she added.
Before Bigg Boss 20 happened, Mahhi Vij was grabbing eyeballs with her speculative split with actor Jay Bhanushali, which the couple confirmed in January 2026, adding that they will continue to co-parent their children Rajveer, Khushi and Tara.
On the show, Mahhi has also made it clear that she does not want to discuss the details of her separation, describing it as a private matter.