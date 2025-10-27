Reports reveal Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij divorce is 'signed and finalised'

Popular actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have reportedly decided to part ways legally after around 14 years of being husband and wife. According to a report in a news outlet, the television couple filed for a divorce a few months ago, and the divorce papers were ‘signed and finalised’ in July-August 2025. The report suggests that the custody of their kids has also been decided upon.
Jay and Mahhi’s divorce rumours had surfaced in July initially, but back then, the actress said that she she does not feel the need to clarify.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents to three children, their foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017, and daughter Tara, who was born in 2019.
According to the news article, though the couple filed for divorce just a few months back, they have been separated for a long time now. “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon," a source told the portal.
The report further states that trouble began over Mahhi’s ‘trust issues’ with Jay. “Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024," the source told. Mahhi and Jay was last seen together publicly for their daughter Tara’s birthday in August, and they hosted a Labubu-themed birthday party for her. The report further stated that Jay recently shared photos from a trip he took with only his daughters, while Mahhi moved into a new house with the kids two weeks ago.
Jay had posted a reel on October 18 with his daughter Tara, showing them at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. “Tokyo drift toh suna hoga now see how father and daughter drift in Shibuya crossing," he wrote. Reacting to this reel, Mahhi commented, “Uska bow dekho papa ke sath ghumna aur mummy ke sath ghumna proper bow." Jay replied to her comment and wrote," @mahhivij mom ke saath itna nahi hasti jitna baap ke saath hasti hain."
Back in July, Mahhi reacted to divorce rumours and told an entertainment outlet, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"
“Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live," the actress had added.