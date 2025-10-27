Reports reveal Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij divorce is 'signed and finalised'

Popular actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have reportedly decided to part ways legally after around 14 years of being husband and wife. According to a report in a news outlet, the television couple filed for a divorce a few months ago, and the divorce papers were ‘signed and finalised’ in July-August 2025. The report suggests that the custody of their kids has also been decided upon.

Why is Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij getting a divorce?

Jay and Mahhi’s divorce rumours had surfaced in July initially, but back then, the actress said that she she does not feel the need to clarify.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents to three children, their foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017, and daughter Tara, who was born in 2019.

According to the news article, though the couple filed for divorce just a few months back, they have been separated for a long time now. “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon," a source told the portal.