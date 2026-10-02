Koffee With Karan Season 9 is the final season. Here are our favourite episodes from Seasons 1 to 8

There was a time when Koffee With Karan meant Thursday nights, a television ritual complete with the sacred rapid-fire round, the coveted hamper and the burning question of what exactly was inside it. The wall of signed Koffee cups grew season after season, slowly becoming its own Bollywood Hall of Fame. Gossip, speculation and, of course, the occasional “conjecture” came free with every episode.

For 22 years, Koffee With Karan has given us a rather fabulous front-row seat to Bollywood's inner circle. What began on television eventually made its way to OTT and, inevitably, our handheld screens. Such has been the journey of the show. Now that Season 9 is confirmed as its last, here are eight episodes we still have a soft spot for.