Karan Johar confirms final season of Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar has announced that Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the final season of his celebrity talk show, which began in 2004. He made the announcement on September 30, and the season premieres on JioHotstar on October 14. Johar described his message as an emotional one rather than a professional announcement.

Karan Johar confirms Season 9 on Instagram

In an Instagram post, he said he had reached a point where he realised all good things must end, and that this would be his very last season. In the video, he said some journeys aren't planned to end, but you know deep down when it is time to let them go. He also said the show gave him friendships, memories, moments of madness, love and its share of controversy. He signed off by inviting viewers to have one last cup of Koffee with him.