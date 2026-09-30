Karan Johar confirms final season of Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar has announced that Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the final season of his celebrity talk show, which began in 2004. He made the announcement on September 30, and the season premieres on JioHotstar on October 14. Johar described his message as an emotional one rather than a professional announcement.
In an Instagram post, he said he had reached a point where he realised all good things must end, and that this would be his very last season. In the video, he said some journeys aren't planned to end, but you know deep down when it is time to let them go. He also said the show gave him friendships, memories, moments of madness, love and its share of controversy. He signed off by inviting viewers to have one last cup of Koffee with him.
Johar noted that he was now eight seasons and 161 episodes into the show, and recalled hosting couples who later became families and others who became exes. The show premiered on 19 November 2004 and aired its early seasons on Star World. The first episode featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
The road hasn't always been smooth. In 2022, Johar posted a note saying the show would not return. Hours later, he clarified that it was leaving television, not ending, and that Season 7 would stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Season 8 opened in October 2023 with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
The show also carried controversy. One episode with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul was pulled over misogynistic comments, and Johar has himself been accused of playing favourites among his guests.
Fans have reacted with surprise, and many have questioned his decision to end the show. Given his 2022 announcement and swift U-turn, some may wonder whether this farewell is final, though Johar has been clear this time.
Reports say the guest lineup has not yet been officially announced. One outlet listed names such as Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna. But what is certain is that the final season arrives on October 14, and fans should expect the usual gossip and games.