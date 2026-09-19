Karan Johar and Prince William meet in London ahead of India hosting the sixth Earthshot Prize in November

The meet-up took place at a venue overlooking the Big Ben where the two shared a casual moment admiring the beauty of the structure and the sunshine before diving straight to discussing environmental concerns today, its relevance and the nominations for the Prize. One of the significant topics of this conversation was around the rain crisis and water situation. This included the lack of adequate recorded rainfall and its impacts on the crops and the livelihoods of the farmers. That apart, they also laid emphasis on the increasingly growing temperatures during the summer months.

The two discussed the 15 finalists for the Prize and about the variety of climate related issues each represented and the sustainable solutions they are trying to find. Some of the finalists include Satellites on Fire, Mahila Housing Trust, Pula, The City of Barcelona, Indigenous Desert Alliance, Mother Earth Foundation, and others. Some of the issues these nominations represent include an AI powered forest fire detection system which is much required given the sheer number of forest fires recorded in the past one year, Bhutan’s approach towards conserving Nature, and a woman-led Indian organisation that aims to implement sustainable practices like hear reflective roofs and community Heat action plans.