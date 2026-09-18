Jemima Goldsmith reveals emotional wedding photos as sons walk her down the aisle

More than two decades after her highly publicised divorce from former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, British film producer Jemima Goldsmith has tied the knot once again. The 52-year-old heiress shared the enchanting first photographs from her wedding to financier Cameron O’Reilly, following an intimate ceremony held on September 12. Jemima confirmed the happy news on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse inside the candlelit church service and relaxed garden celebration that marked their nuptials.
Family remained firmly at the heart of the romantic occasion, highlighted by an incredibly emotional entrance. Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, the grown-up sons Jemima shares with Imran, looked sharp in smart suits paired with light-blue waistcoats as they escorted their mother down the aisle. Expressing her deep gratitude online, Jemima wrote: “Thank you to everyone who made this day so very special and happy for both of us... my beloved sons for walking me up the aisle.”
The couple were surrounded by a large bridal party dressed in harmonious shades of ice blue and crisp white. Jemima was supported by her stepdaughter Tyrian White as maid of honour, while Cameron’s daughters Sasha and Tara served as bridesmaids alongside Edie and Eliza. Cameron’s sons Elliot and Oscar acted as best men for the 62-year-old groom.
For the vows, the bride chose a bespoke Oscar de la Renta tea-length gown featuring horizontal banding, sheer tulle and an elegant floral applique at the waist. She complemented the strapless silhouette with effortless waves and a floor-length veil adorned with delicate pearls. Later in the evening, Jemima switched into a chic white minidress designed with structured pleated shoulders. The newlyweds joined loved ones under a marquee reception complete with an artisanal naked cake decorated with fresh figs and berries, rounding off the perfect celebration.