Jemima Goldsmith reveals emotional wedding photos as sons walk her down the aisle

More than two decades after her highly publicised divorce from former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, British film producer Jemima Goldsmith has tied the knot once again. The 52-year-old heiress shared the enchanting first photographs from her wedding to financier Cameron O’Reilly, following an intimate ceremony held on September 12. Jemima confirmed the happy news on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse inside the candlelit church service and relaxed garden celebration that marked their nuptials.

Imran Khan ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith wedding photos

Family remained firmly at the heart of the romantic occasion, highlighted by an incredibly emotional entrance. Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, the grown-up sons Jemima shares with Imran, looked sharp in smart suits paired with light-blue waistcoats as they escorted their mother down the aisle. Expressing her deep gratitude online, Jemima wrote: “Thank you to everyone who made this day so very special and happy for both of us... my beloved sons for walking me up the aisle.”