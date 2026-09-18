Guy Ritchie unveils teaser trailer for star-studded thriller Wife & Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch leads the chaotic fray as a vengeful figure who has seemingly crawled out of that very hell to settle scores. Glimpses from the teaser reveal Benedict wielding shotguns and pool cues with ruthless precision, accompanied by an equally formidable ensemble. Rosamund Pike co-stars alongside a stellar British line-up featuring Paddy Considine, Cosmo Jarvis, James Norton and Pip Torrens, each tangled in the sprawling web of deceit.

A battle for succession among the British elite

Blending the Machiavellian power struggles of high-society drama with Guy’s trademark kinetic energy, the teaser hints at an intricate web of vengeance where no one is innocent. With echoes of prestige television injected with unapologetic brutality, the director appears primed for a resounding return to top form.

Audiences will have to wait a little longer to discover the true meaning behind the cryptic title, as distributor Black Bear Pictures has confirmed the theatrical debut will arrive on 19 February 2027. Until then, the intense footage confirms that Guy remains dedicated to crafting stylish and unpredictable cinematic mayhem.