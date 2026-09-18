Rashmika Mandanna faces MS Subbulakshmi casting debate as producers defend their biopic choice

The official announcement that Rashmika Mandanna will portray the legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi in the upcoming biopic M.S – A Legacy On Screen has sparked passionate debate across social media. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the ambitious cinematic tribute was unveiled on Wednesday, instantly drawing polarised reactions from audiences. While admirers celebrated Rashmika securing such a prestigious milestone, critics quickly voiced scepticism regarding her suitability for depicting the revered classical icon, pointing towards earlier associations with Vidya Balan and Sai Pallavi.

Rashmika Mandanna cast in MS Subbulakshmi biopic

Despite the initial online friction, the film’s producers and respected industry figures have mounted a passionate defence of the casting. Addressing attendees at the launch event, veteran producer Allu Aravind maintained that the late singer guided the decision herself. "We are all together not making your biopic, amma. You have chosen us to make it," Aravind stated, before adding, Likewise, she has chosen Rashmika for this role. Rashmika, it is not what we requested; she has chosen and sent us as agents to you." Rashmika, visibly moved by the occasion, described the opportunity as a blessing and thanked the musical pioneer for trusting her with the legacy.