From comedy to thrillers: This week's must-watch OTT releases

Set five years after the events of Season 1, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey’s (Angourie Rice) rather stable life is turned upside down when Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) suddenly resurfaces in their lives. This season is expected to catapult the family into further danger and a race to survival, exploring their ties to the Campano mob family and the US Marshals. Will Hannah and Bailey trust the man who once abandoned them? February 20. On Apple TV+