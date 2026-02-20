From comedy to thrillers: This week's must-watch OTT releases

Set five years after the events of Season 1, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey’s (Angourie Rice) rather stable life is turned upside down when Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) suddenly resurfaces in their lives. This season is expected to catapult the family into further danger and a race to survival, exploring their ties to the Campano mob family and the US Marshals. Will Hannah and Bailey trust the man who once abandoned them? February 20. On Apple TV+
Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden’s (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) ruthless avatar as a former pirate is once again awakened as her former captain and disgraced lover, Connor (Karl Urban), disrupts her peaceful life with her family in the Caribbean. In a quest for revenge towards Ercell and to retrieve stolen gold, Connor faces an Ercell who is not afraid to get her hands bloodied. February 25. On Prime Video.
In her fourth Netflix stand-up special, comedian Taylor Tomlinson deconstructs her religious upbringing. The set reflects her views on faith, long-term religious trauma and evolving feelings on sexuality with her unique, sharp wit and self-deprecatory humour alongside other topics. February 24. On Netflix.
This eight-episode docuseries provides a glimpse into the lives of seven powerful entrepreneurs known for their successes across various fields. Featuring the legendary tennis player Serena Williams, musical star Thalia, fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, supermodel and beauty line founder Winnie Harlow, wellness entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman and jewellery designer Isabela Rangel Grutman — this candidly shot documentary will explore their ups and downs, personal triumphs, challenges and a shared sisterhood among the group. February 23. On Prime Video.
Lucky, a stray dog, brings good fortune to a young girl and even helps her fractured family recover. Witnessing this ‘secret power’ of the puppy, a corrupt politician (Madhusudhan Rao) kidnaps her to serve his own interests. The protagonist (GV Prakash Kumar) then sets off to retrieve Lucky to reunite her with the little girl. Language: Tamil. February 20. On JioHotstar.
The second season of this post-apocalyptic survival thriller expands the scope of the first season’s story with Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K Brown) learning the truth about the habitable nature of the outer world beyond the Colorado bunker pegged as Paradise. With revelations that suggest his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), is alive, Xavier sets out on a dangerous path in the surface world, encountering numerous threats. February 23. On JioHotstar.
Sixteen years after revolutionaries Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor), members of a radical militant group French 75, humiliate Colonel Steven J Lockjaw (Sean Penn) during a raid, the now-powerful, ethno-fascist leader is on a chase to kidnap Bob’s teenage daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti). Bob sets off on a journey to rescue her, with the help of an activist (Regina Hall) and a local martial-arts sensei (Benicio del Toro). February 26. On JioHotstar.