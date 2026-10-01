Koffee With Karan: Guest list and everything to expect from the final season

Karan Johar shared a video reflecting on the show's origins in 2004. He shared how he pitch-talked the idea to his late father, Yash Johar, who humorously asked, "Who is going to pay you to chat with your friends?" He even poked fun at the show's legacy, openly admitting that over 20 years, the sofa produced memes, lasting controversies and "nearly put an end to the careers of some national icons."

The classic staples are sure to return — the Koffee Hamper, quick-fire trivia, fun games and candid gossip — remain intact for one last competitive run. While the official episode guide remains under wraps, reports and rumors point toward a blend of iconic returnees and new pairings and nostalgic reunions involving veterans like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.