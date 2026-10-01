Koffee With Karan: Guest list and everything to expect from the final season

Karan Johar announced that Season 9 will be the final season of Koffee with Karan, bringing an end to a 22-year run. The upcoming series is framed as a nostalgic, one-last-cup farewell tour. Premiering on October 14 on Disney+ Hotstar, Karan touched upon on two decades of headlines, memes and pop culture debates — acknowledging that the show sparked everything from nepotism discourse to career-altering controversies.
Karan Johar shared a video reflecting on the show's origins in 2004. He shared how he pitch-talked the idea to his late father, Yash Johar, who humorously asked, "Who is going to pay you to chat with your friends?" He even poked fun at the show's legacy, openly admitting that over 20 years, the sofa produced memes, lasting controversies and "nearly put an end to the careers of some national icons."
The classic staples are sure to return — the Koffee Hamper, quick-fire trivia, fun games and candid gossip — remain intact for one last competitive run. While the official episode guide remains under wraps, reports and rumors point toward a blend of iconic returnees and new pairings and nostalgic reunions involving veterans like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Fan-favorite returning guests such as Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Dynamic new-age pairs and reported couples like Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna and Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda.
Reports suggest that therw will be a refreshed, retrospective studio layout highlighting iconic moments and past mugs from the previous eight seasons. If the rumours are to be true, then fans can also look forward to a director’s lounge episode featuring top filmmakers (such as SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, or Zoya Akhtar) discussing the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.
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