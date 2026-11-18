Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee might be famous for collecting gold, but it was her icy courtside drip that had the internet in an absolute chokehold this week. During Monday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers, the 23-year-old gymnastics superstar swapped her leotard for an elegant jacket and a blinding diamond necklace that instantly hijacked the basketball conversation.
When the NBA’s official social media accounts posted a brief video of the Saint Paul native cheering on her hometown team at the Target Center, fans immediately bypassed the 106-98 Timberwolves victory to focus on her jewellery. The courtside cameo exploded online, racking up over four million views on the original video and millions more across viral reposts within just 24 hours.
Fans flooded the comments, completely mesmerised by the sparkle. The consensus across social media was clear: Lee’s accessory game is on par with her athletic dominance.
"I see she goes to Justin Jefferson's jeweler," one viral comment joked, pointing to the Minnesota Vikings receiver who is famous for his own massive custom chains. "Her diamonds are dancing with elegance," another fan noted. "Baddest in the business," declared one supporter. "This is my favorite video," and "Omg woooowwww," echoed throughout the thread.
The conversation quickly evolved into a debate comparing her diamond collection to those of high-profile rappers who usually occupy courtside seats, with fans largely agreeing that the gymnast took the edge.
For an athlete who recently secured her sixth Olympic medal—bringing home a team gold and two individual bronzes from Paris this summer—commanding global attention is just business as usual. But as the millions of views prove, Lee doesn't even need to step onto the mat to put on a show. She just needs the arena lights to let her diamonds dance.