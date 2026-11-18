Entrepreneur Upasana Konidela became emotional while speaking about the challenges she faced during her second pregnancy and the period following childbirth. Speaking at the launch of the Apollo Institute of Women and Children in Hyderabad on 17 November, the wife of actor Ram Charan opened up about experiencing postpartum depression after giving birth to twins. Recalling the difficult phase, she broke down on stage and said that she was still recovering from the experience.

“It’s too raw for me to talk about it right now. Behind this smiley face, there is a mother still healing,” Upasana said, describing the emotional toll of her second pregnancy. She also admitted that the experience had been particularly difficult and that she was not yet ready to discuss all its details publicly.

She shared a video with snippets from the event, including her speech, on her official Facebook page.

Upasana Konidela on postpartum depression after second pregnancy

Upasana recalled how her second pregnancy and postpartum experience differed from her first. She said that the postpartum phase after the birth of her twins had affected her severely.

“For the second pregnancy with my twins, postpartum hit me like no tomorrow,” she said. She added that she was still healing as a mother and thanked her doctors and medical team for supporting her through the period.