Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela set to become parents again

Star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are set to welcome their second bundle of joy.

Upasana took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Ram, Chiranjeevi and other close family members and friends from the celebrations. Guests could be seen showering gifts and offering blessings to Upasana.

“This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” Upasana wrote as the caption for the video, which concluded with “New beginnings.”