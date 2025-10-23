Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela set to become parents again

Star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are set to welcome their second bundle of joy.
Upasana took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Ram, Chiranjeevi and other close family members and friends from the celebrations. Guests could be seen showering gifts and offering blessings to Upasana.
“This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” Upasana wrote as the caption for the video, which concluded with “New beginnings.”
Ram Charan got engaged to Upasana Kamineni in December 2011 and subsequently married in 2012 in Hyderabad. In 2023, the couple had their first child, a daughter, whom they named Klin Kaara Konidela, which is derived from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, a Hindu text, and symbolises purifying energy and spiritual awakening.
On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. The Telugu political action drama is a film directed by Shankar. The film stars Ram Charan in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani. It followed Ram Nandan, a government official, embarking on a relentless fight against corrupt politicians. Determined to bring about fair elections, he tries to revolutionise the way the government operates.
He will next be seen in the film Peddi, a sports masala film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.