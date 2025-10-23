Emily in Paris to return for Season 5 on this date

Popular romantic comedy series Emily in Paris is returning on Netflix for its fifth season on December 18, the streaming platform announced in an Instagram post.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for the show on Wednesday and the caption to the post read, “hearts will rome farther than ever before EMILY IN PARIS returns december 18!”.

The show focuses on the titular character Emily (Lily Collins), an American marketing executive who moves to Paris to provide the French firm with the American point of view. Now set in Rome for the season, the trailer reveals Emily’s adventures in Rome with most actors reprising their roles.