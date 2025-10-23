Hina Khan calls questions transparency of nomination twist on Bigg Boss 19

Actor Hina Khan has raised concerns about the latest nomination process on Bigg Boss 19, calling it unfair and possibly pre-decided. She said that the show lacks the charm it used to have at one point. The recent episode featured a chain reaction nomination task that quickly drew criticism from both viewers and former contestants.
In this new format, housemates were asked to open lockers containing photos of other participants. They then had to decide whether to nominate or save the contestant whose picture appeared. While the twist was designed to add excitement, many, including Hina, suspected that the results may not have been entirely based on chance.
The task’s design aimed to add an element of unpredictability and strategy, relying on the sequence in which participants were selected and the decisions they made, but many were skeptical of the way it all played out and its credibility.
The task began with Kunickaa drawing Gaurav’s name. Gaurav nominated Nehal, who then saved Amaal. Amaal saved Shehbaaz, who nominated Pranit. Pranit saved Abhishek, who nominated Baseer. Finally, Baseer nominated Gaurav. As a result, Nehal, Baseer, Gaurav, and Pranit landed on this week’s nomination list for eviction.
In her X post, she wrote, "If fixed nominations had a FACE/ Sabse pehle kisko bheja to open the box decides everything/ Aur Haan box number choose karne ke baad kya peeche se tasveeren badli jaa rahi thi/ humein kya pata/ Janta jaan na chaahti hai/ This show has lost its charm sadly/ Subhraatri."
However, one wrote in response that saving or nominating someone was beyong the team member's control.
"Arre mana picture change ho skti hai , but bande ko save Krna ya nominate Krna was beyond team's imagination and control . And when everyone knew that only 4 could be nominated toh Baseer and others could have taken a different decision," they wrote.
Another questioned the friendship some struck up in the house, writing, "Exactly, looking at the three on the wall already, baseer could have skipped nominating GK , this only put his “friend” in danger."
However, despite such criticisms, Bigg Boss popularity continues to thrive, with all the drama taking place in the house.
