Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal caught in legal storm after FIR filed against her

Drama never seems to leave the Bigg Boss house, but this time it is not just limited inside the house, thanks to contestant Tanya Mittal. Tanya, who keeps grabbing a lot of attention for her luxurious lifestyle, her saree collections, and her princess treatment at home, has now found herself at the center of a legal storm. An FIR has reportedly been filed against her, and fans are curious about what exactly happened.

Who filed an FIR against Tanya Mittal and why?

As per reports, influencer Faizan Ansari, who is based out of Mumbai, has lodged an FIR against Tanya at the Gwalior SSP office. In his complaint, he has accused Tanya of misleading the audience by making exaggerated statements about her wealth and lifestyle on national television.

He alleged that the Bigg Boss 19 contestant falsely claimed to own a home “more beautiful than a five-star hotel,” to have “more than 150 bodyguards,” and to travel to other cities just to eat her favorite food. Faizan also stated that these claims were not only false but also sent a wrong impression to the viewers.