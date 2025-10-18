Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal caught in legal storm after FIR filed against her

Drama never seems to leave the Bigg Boss house, but this time it is not just limited inside the house, thanks to contestant Tanya Mittal. Tanya, who keeps grabbing a lot of attention for her luxurious lifestyle, her saree collections, and her princess treatment at home, has now found herself at the center of a legal storm. An FIR has reportedly been filed against her, and fans are curious about what exactly happened.
As per reports, influencer Faizan Ansari, who is based out of Mumbai, has lodged an FIR against Tanya at the Gwalior SSP office. In his complaint, he has accused Tanya of misleading the audience by making exaggerated statements about her wealth and lifestyle on national television.
He alleged that the Bigg Boss 19 contestant falsely claimed to own a home “more beautiful than a five-star hotel,” to have “more than 150 bodyguards,” and to travel to other cities just to eat her favorite food. Faizan also stated that these claims were not only false but also sent a wrong impression to the viewers.
He also mentioned that Tanya had not been honest about her background and personal life. While speaking to the media, Faizan said that he had known both Tanya and her ex Balraj Singh, a social media influencer and local politician in Uttar Pradesh, personally. Faizan accused Tanya of betraying Balraj, which eventually led to his arrest.
According to another media outlet, he further told reporters, “We come from Maharashtra, and when we hear the name Gwalior, we think of people like the Scindias and a city growing fast like a metro. But a girl like Tanya Mittal is degrading its reputation by making outrageous claims such as owning a house bigger than the Bigg Boss 19 set.”
Since Tanya is currently inside the Bigg Boss‘ house, she is unaware of the FIR and the controversy outside. The show’s team has yet to issue any official statement on the matter, and the fans are eagerly waiting to find ou her side of the story and if this FIR would affect her stay in the show.
