Bigg Boss 19: Is Tanya Mittal's father Ravi Mittal a Delhi real estate developer? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants in this season. Her frequent mentions of family wealth, factories, sarees and lavish travel have made her a quite a prominent face in the show as well as on social media. While she projects an image of great affluence, netizens are trying to dig out details about her father Ravi Mittal, a real estate developer from Delhi.

Who is Ravi Mittal, who's rumoured to be Tanya Mittal's dad?

During the show, Tanya claimed her family was well-known in Gwalior and that she stayed at a palatial house. She also said that factories in Morena and Gwalior were part of her family’s assets. However, according to reports, a journalist recently visited one of her factories and reported that it was not as large as Tanya had portrayed on television.

In earlier episodes of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya also revealed personal details about her life choices. She had said how her father wanted to get her married when she was 19. However, she defied him and started her own journey as an entrepreneur. This disclosure added another layer to her public persona, that even though she had an affluent life, she had her own struggls through her independence.

However, the buzz took a new turn when netizens started investigating her father’s identity. An old Instagram post from 2015, where Tanya wrote that her father was her inspiration, has sparked curiosity. As per some online claims, her father is Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based real estate entrepreneur who has built over 400 buildings in Delhi, and if this news is true, this clearly confirms her wealthy roots.

But the confusion remains. Several people, including the locals from her hometown Gwalior, insist that her father is not Ravi Mittal, but Amit Mittal. But the information couldn't be verified as the neighbours of the Mittal family refused to make any comment.

Co-contestants question Tanya abou her claims

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya’s co-contestants, however have not stopped from questioning her background. While Mridul Tiwari has repeatedly brought up things he heard about her, including mentions of videos that have been circulating online, Gaurav Khanna has also quizzed her about her family home in Gwalior.

On the latest episode, Tanya responded to questions about her luxurious lifestyle with a statement that raised eyebrows. She said, “I go to Dubai four to five times a month for business reasons and have Baklava," and that she is actively planning to expand her ventures in the Middle East.