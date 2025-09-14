Bigg Boss 19: Tanya, Amaal slam Kunickaa for disrespecting Farah Khan

Bigg Boss 19's latest episode presented Weekend Ka Vaar as usual host, Salman Khan was temporarily replaced by actor-director Farah Khan for the episode.
Farah Khan addressed the feud between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal and schooled the former on boundaries. However, Kunickaa's blasé attitude was a sore point for her teammates.
As the episode began, Farah Khan was visibly unhappy with how the contestants had behaved in the previous week. She specifically called out Kunickaa Sadanand's conduct as she misbehaved with Tanya and talked about her upbringing.
Kunickaa had made unwelcome comments about Tanya's upbringing as well as her mother. In another bizarre incident, she also took away the food from Zeeshan's plate.
However, to everyone's shock, Kunickaa refused to admit that she was wrong. Though she did not argue with Farah's stance, she kept on defending herself.
The other contestants including Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik noticed Kunickaa's reaction and discussed her disrespect towards the host after Farah Khan left.
Talking about the conversation, Tanya said, "She should have some respect because Farah Khan handled it very well, but Kunickaa continued to argue with her as well". The contestant further continued, "If it was me, I would have said that I’m a guest here. Thank God it wasn’t Salman sir; otherwise, things would have gotten worse".
Amaal replied, saying, "No, not at all. Salman is a softy when it comes to mothers and sisters. He wouldn’t have said it".
The episode also featured Farah Khan schooling Nehal and Farrhana for misusing feminism while addressing an altercation between Nehal and Amaal.