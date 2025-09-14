Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna making double of Amaal Mallik's salary?

Baywatch star, Pamela Anderson, who had participated in season 4, is the highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss history. According to reports, she took home a whopping 2.5 crore for just 3 days of work at the reality show.

Gaurav Khanna has taken the sixth spot on the highest paid list. Other contestants who are among the top ten most paid actors include Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Rimi Sen, The Great Khali, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra.

It has been only a few days since Bigg Boss 19 released and the house is already filled with drama and controversies.

The contestants have made different groups to navigate differences. Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Farrhana Bhatt, and Mridul Tiwari have formed one group, and Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, and Ashnoor Kaur have formed a camp of their own.

Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More have formed a third group while a neutral duo consists of Ashnoor Kaur and Natalia Stanoszek.