Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal reveals she was abused by father

During a Bigg Boss task, participant Tanya Mittal, who is an Influencer with close to 3 million followers, broke down with harrowing details from her childhood.
During the high-stakes task, housemates were challenged to distract Tanya and fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna from pressing a buzzer at the 19th minute. Actor Kunickaa Sadanand succeeded in doing so, by dragging Tanya's upbringing into the situation. She said "Your mother didn’t teach you anything" which seemed to trigger Tanya.
Tanya opened up about her abusive childhood and how she was almost married off when she was still a teenager. However, she was still able to complete her task.
“My father used to beat me, and my mother would save me. I started my business with great difficulty. I needed permission to wear a saree or even step outside. I was 19 when they almost got me married off. I wanted to die,” she said.
Several contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Pranit More, chided Kunickaa for her insensitive comment.
Tanya is the founder of Handmade Love by Tanya, a successful lifestyle brand offering sarees, jewellery and gifts. She has garnered over 2.9 million followers on Instagram with devotional and spiritual content. She also claimed to have saved 10-11 police officials during the Maha Kumbh mela stampede which took lives of at least 30 people.
To contestant Gaurav Khanna, Tanya said, "Mere saath personal security rehti thi aur joh police mujhe mili thi woh rehti thi aur unko rescue karna aata tha. Woh saare videos bhi hai CCTV se nikal ke videos interviews mein bhi aaye hain...wahan ki police ne bhi interview diya hai ke Tanya ji ne humari jaan bachayi..." (Translation: "I always had personal security with me, along with the police officers assigned to me, who were trained in rescue operations.")
