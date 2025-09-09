Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal reveals she was abused by father

During a Bigg Boss task, participant Tanya Mittal, who is an Influencer with close to 3 million followers, broke down with harrowing details from her childhood.

Bigg Boss participant Tanya Mittal grew up in an abusive household, she reveals after a high-stakes task

During the high-stakes task, housemates were challenged to distract Tanya and fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna from pressing a buzzer at the 19th minute. Actor Kunickaa Sadanand succeeded in doing so, by dragging Tanya's upbringing into the situation. She said "Your mother didn’t teach you anything" which seemed to trigger Tanya.

Tanya opened up about her abusive childhood and how she was almost married off when she was still a teenager. However, she was still able to complete her task.

“My father used to beat me, and my mother would save me. I started my business with great difficulty. I needed permission to wear a saree or even step outside. I was 19 when they almost got me married off. I wanted to die,” she said.

Several contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Pranit More, chided Kunickaa for her insensitive comment.