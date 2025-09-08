Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan dismisses claims of ruining people’s careers on the show

Salman then added, “Laanchan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga. Kabhi kabhi main complacent hojaata hun aur fir chodh deta hun aur fir vapas usko aapne grip main laane ki koshish karta hun (People have even mocked me saying I’ve ruined so many careers. But honestly, that’s not even in my hands. These days, it’s become a trend to say, ‘Oh, he’ll finish someone’s career.’ Tell me, whose career have I destroyed? And if I ever do, it’ll be my own. At times, I become complacent and let things slip, but then I work hard to bring everything back under my grip)."

Recently, in an interview with an entertainment outlet, Abhinav Kashyap, who's directed films like Dabangg, Besharam, 13B and others claimed that Salman sabotaged his career. He said, “He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you.” Before this, the actor had also been accused of ruining the careers of actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Arijit Singh and actor Vivek Oberoi.