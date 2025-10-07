Bigg Boss 19 viewers question Tanya Mittal’s real age after inconsistent claims

By now, the nation’s favourite pastime, besides watching Bigg Boss contestants lose their cool, is calculating Tanya Mittal’s age. The self-styled 'queen of luxury' entered Bigg Boss 19 wrapped in silk sarees and mystery, claiming to be a 25-year-old born in 2000. The internet, however, is not buying it. In true Reddit CSI fashion, users have dug up old photos, cryptic captions, and one too many contradictory statements that make Tanya’s age seem… elastic.
Apparently, on the show, she casually mentioned being “ten years older” than Ashnoor Kaur (who’s 20). That math lands her closer to 30 than 25—oops. Then there’s that 2017 birthday post, supposedly celebrating her 18th. If the internet’s calculations are correct, she should’ve been born in 1999—or earlier. Suddenly, her Bigg Boss bio looks as trustworthy as a politician’s campaign promise.
Tanya’s team, of course, isn’t saying much. Maybe they’re too busy counting her 800 sarees, 150 bodyguards, and 800 house staff—numbers that sound just as exaggerated as her age. The PR spin has been that the “official data” is accurate and that fans are “misinterpreting old posts.” But fans aren’t convinced. If there’s one thing the internet loves more than a scandal, it’s a spreadsheet, and Tanya’s digital trail has become a national math problem.
In the glamorous chaos of Bigg Boss, age might seem like a petty thing. But for someone who markets herself as India’s youngest this and that, the numbers matter. So, is Tanya 25, 29, or an ageless enigma who’s simply transcended time?
Until she clears it up—or at least picks one timeline and sticks to it—Tanya Mittal might have to add “chronologically challenged” to her long list of titles. Because right now, her biggest mystery isn’t her wealth or wardrobe—it’s her birth year.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.