Akriti Negi’s mental health plea meets with £1 million penalty on Rise and Fall

The hit OTT reality series Rise and Fall is under a lot of heat after contestant Akriti Negi made a frantic exit from the show over mental health issues. The drama intensified after a fiery argument with fellow contestant Arjun Bijlani, with Akriti appearing visibly upset and walking out of the set, refusing to stay anymore.

I’ve no option but to stay: Akriti Negi on Rise and Fall

But her request for early exit was quickly denied by the producers, who claimed there was a strict contract clause. As per media reports, Akriti was told that exiting the show before the finale would be a breach of contract and would cost them a huge penalty of Rs 1 crore (approx £1 million).

“I’ve no option but to stay” a tearful Akriti reportedly admitted, unable to afford the astronomical sum. Her emotional distress resonated with fellow contestants. Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan were seen consoling her, offering hugs and encouragement while reminding her the series concludes in just ten days. Akriti’s ordeal has ignited a wider debate on the responsibility of reality show producers concerning the psychological wellbeing of their participants.