Shweta Tripathi begins shooting for Mirzapur: The Movie in Benaras

There’s no word yet from Excel Entertainment or Amazon about when the film will drop, though the talk is it’s aiming for 2026. The crew is apparently back in Benaras — where it all began — and honestly, that tracks. You can’t fake the grit of those lanes or the haze off the Ganges on a soundstage in Mumbai. If Mirzapur is going cinematic, it better look and smell like the real thing.

Still, this movie announcement sits at an interesting crossroads. The series’ third season has only just wrapped, and fans are already demanding answers about its continuation. So the film could either be a masterstroke — deepening the lore and reviving dead fan-favourites — or a risky nostalgia play designed to milk a franchise that’s already bled a few corpses too many.

But here’s the thing: Shweta Tripathi doesn’t sign on to lazy retreads. If she’s back, there’s a story worth telling — and Golu’s unfinished business might just explode on the big screen. Mirzapur was never about peace. It was about power. And power, it seems, is once again loading in Benaras.