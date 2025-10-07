Shweta Tripathi begins shooting for Mirzapur: The Movie in Benaras

Well, well, Golu Gupta is back — and she’s traded her library books for bullets again. Shweta Tripathi has reportedly begun shooting for Mirzapur: The Movie in Benaras, slipping once more into the character that made middle India fall in love with chaos. The film adaptation of the cult Amazon Prime series promises to take us back to the grime, gunfire, and glorious profanity of Mirzapur — only this time, in Dolby Surround and with a runtime that won’t leave you binge-hungover.
Shweta, who turned Golu from timid scholar to cold-blooded avenger, has called this film a “time capsule,” set during the pre-Munna Bhaiya massacre era — meaning, yes, Divyenndu Sharma’s swaggering sociopath might rise again. The movie is expected to explore how Mirzapur became the gangster republic we now quote memes about.
There’s no word yet from Excel Entertainment or Amazon about when the film will drop, though the talk is it’s aiming for 2026. The crew is apparently back in Benaras — where it all began — and honestly, that tracks. You can’t fake the grit of those lanes or the haze off the Ganges on a soundstage in Mumbai. If Mirzapur is going cinematic, it better look and smell like the real thing.
Still, this movie announcement sits at an interesting crossroads. The series’ third season has only just wrapped, and fans are already demanding answers about its continuation. So the film could either be a masterstroke — deepening the lore and reviving dead fan-favourites — or a risky nostalgia play designed to milk a franchise that’s already bled a few corpses too many.
But here’s the thing: Shweta Tripathi doesn’t sign on to lazy retreads. If she’s back, there’s a story worth telling — and Golu’s unfinished business might just explode on the big screen. Mirzapur was never about peace. It was about power. And power, it seems, is once again loading in Benaras.
