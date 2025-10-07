‘Head hurts, but nothing a biriyani and sleep can’t fix,’ says Vijay Deverakonda after accident

Vijay Deverakonda, who recently got engaged to actor Rashmika Mandanna, met with a minor car accident near Undavalli, Jogulamba on Monday.

Vijay Deverakonda assures fans he’s safe after minor car crash near Undavalli

Vijay was on his way to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi when his car hit another four-wheeler, reportedly a Bolero. In pictures, a black Lexus car, which reportedly belongs to Vijay, is seen with some minor cracks. There is also some damage just above the front left tire of the car, along with scratches on the left door.

Luckily, nobody suffered any major injuries in the accident. The actor implored his fans to stop stressing.

“All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you," Vijay wrote in his latest post on X.

After the accident occured, Vijay left for Hyderabad in a friend's car, with other friends.

The driver of Vijay's car lodged a complaint with the police on Monday evening, and a case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the other vehicle.