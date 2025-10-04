Celebs

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement: Wedding date confirmed

The much-loved Tollywood pair, Vijay and Rashmika is finally making it official after years of speculation.
Vijay and Rashmika got engaged
Vijay and Rashmika confirm their engagement
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly engaged and fans are in a frenzy over this union. The ceremony was kept private but news came out soon with the information that the wedding to is to be held February 2026.

Vijay–Rashmika's romance heads to the forever line: Engagement confirmed, wedding in 2026

Despite the internet melting down over rumours of a grand engagement that surfaced on October 3, here's the reality check: Rashmika and Vijay have yet to give any official confirmation.

While sources are buzzing about a ceremony, it appears the power couple is committed to keeping this milestone strictly private and away from the cameras. For two stars who live under constant public scrutiny, maintaining a quiet personal life is clearly a top priority.

Reports indicate that the couple’s engagement was an incredibly intimate affair, held strictly among immediate family members, honoring their desire for total privacy.

Vijay and Rashmika got engaged
Vijay and Rashmika

But what an impossible secret to keep! While the actual ceremony was kept behind closed doors, the news sent a shockwave of euphoria across social media.

Fans tweeted and congratulated the two. One wrote: "Hearty congratulations to our most beautiful #RashmikaMandanna and #VijayDeverakonda. Wishing the power couple a beautiful journey ahead and endless happiness #AA22”.

Another added, “Once romancing another hero… now secretly engaged to #VijayDeverakonda! #RashmikaMandanna"

However, others being skeptical about the news, wrote, “Stupid ppl don't know anything, without knowing anything they are spreading fake news… Don't believe these nonsense fans. Let's focus on her movies #RashmikaMandanna”. 

Every epic love story needs a prequel, and theirs began on set.

In 2018, while shooting Geetha Govindam, their electric chemistry didn't just sell tickets, it sold the first dating rumours. Vijay and Rashmika's continued in 2019 with Dear Comrade, prompting fans to go full detective. They were consistently caught in the same frame, from airport sightings to suspiciously similar vacation photos.

For years, social media followers diligently pieced together the clues, proving their romance was a real-life blockbuster and now it became a real hit.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Vijay
Tollywood actor
Rashmika

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com