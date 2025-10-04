Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement: Wedding date confirmed

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly engaged and fans are in a frenzy over this union. The ceremony was kept private but news came out soon with the information that the wedding to is to be held February 2026.

Vijay–Rashmika's romance heads to the forever line: Engagement confirmed, wedding in 2026

Despite the internet melting down over rumours of a grand engagement that surfaced on October 3, here's the reality check: Rashmika and Vijay have yet to give any official confirmation.

While sources are buzzing about a ceremony, it appears the power couple is committed to keeping this milestone strictly private and away from the cameras. For two stars who live under constant public scrutiny, maintaining a quiet personal life is clearly a top priority.

Reports indicate that the couple’s engagement was an incredibly intimate affair, held strictly among immediate family members, honoring their desire for total privacy.