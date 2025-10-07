Soha Narayanam’s brew of music & memories

Some evenings are made to be remembered — the ones where the clink of coffee cups mingles with the strum of a guitar and the whole room seems to sing in rhythm. Hyderabad is beginning to embrace more of those evenings, and one such evening was held at Third Wave Coffee recently.

Singer Soha Narayanam was at the heart of the night, performing covers, originals and even a glimpse of music yet to be released

For her, it was an opportunity that felt both exciting and significant. “I’m feeling excited and happy that independent musicians now have more chances to showcase their talent in Hyderabad. With spaces like Third Wave Coffee offering music, coffee culture, and even comedy, it feels refreshing. Hyderabad has mostly leaned on movies or activities like pickleball for entertainment, so seeing live music and comedy shows becoming popular is really beautiful and cool,” she said, speaking fondly of a culture where live music is finally finding its ground.

Soha’s own story with music began early. As a child, she often accompanied her mother to recording studios where devotional songs were sung, fascinated by the process. Long car rides with her father were filled with radio stations like Radio Indigo in Bengaluru, shaping her taste. A turning point came in second grade when she sang a Jon Bon Jovi track for her father’s friend, who praised her music. “From school band competitions to posting covers online, I gradually started taking my music career seriously about three to four years ago, writing originals and exploring different musical genres,” she recalled.

Those originals gradually defined her path, and about three years ago, she began writing and experimenting seriously, penning down her emotions, exploring genres and finding her voice. That effort led to a milestone: her playback debut in OG, starring Pawan Kalyan with music by Thaman S. “I was shocked. I still need someone to pinch me to tell me this is reality,” she admitted, describing the chance to perform at the film’s success event before the star as surreal. She counts Thaman as one of her biggest inspirations. “I am so grateful to Thaman sir, who believed in me, inspired me, and truly set a next-level benchmark with this movie and his music,” she added.

Her style today is fluid, with influences of Afro, R&B and pop, yet open to change as she continues to grow. She describes her voice as soothing and deep, the kind she hopes can help listeners unwind. “Today’s performance is going to be a fully English set where I’ll be singing a couple of Adele covers, some Ed Sheeran songs, and also Dua Lipa. Along with these, I’ll perform a few of my originals, including Jhumka Sway and Puzzle Pieces, as well as Excuses, which is still unreleased,” she shared.

Her creative process, when asked, she explained, “I usually keep a diary where I pen down my thoughts, especially when I feel something intense, and that is how Puzzle Pieces began, with just a hook. I was writing about the person I love most and the memories we shared, and it flowed easily. After the lyrics, I usually pick up my guitar, find chords to match the vibe, and then work with a producer. The process takes time, often a year.”

What lies ahead for Soha are some wonderful opportunities. “Hopefully, this song in OG opens many doors for me in playback singing as well as independent music. I am still writing and trying to find good Indian influences while mixing them with R&B, Afro or that global sound for my independent work. I hope people stick around to hear more of my songs, both in theatres and through my independent music,” she noted.

(Story written by Darshita Jain)