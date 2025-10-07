Shailesh Lodha: Poetry has completely shaped who I am today

When you think of Shailesh Lodha, you think of wit wrapped in wisdom, poetry that feels like a conversation, and a voice that bridges humour with heartfelt truths. As he gears up for Shailesh Lodha Live — Ek Shaam…..Hansi, Kavita Aur Thahako Ke Naam at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur, on October 12, the celebrated poet, actor and performer shares what keeps his passion alive on and off the stage.

Shailesh Lodha comes to the city with his show, Shailesh Lodha Live — Ek Shaam…..Hansi, Kavita Aur Thahako Ke Naam

When asked how it feels to perform in Hyderabad, he shares, “Performance can be anywhere, but audiences everywhere appreciate poetry, humour, and satire. Yet Hyderabad stands out for its warmth, hospitality, and deep love for language and poetry, so it’s always great.”

For someone who has worn multiple hats — from a poet and writer to an actor and television personality — Shailesh’s heart, it seems, always beats for poetry. “Poetry has completely shaped who I am today. Whatever I am, it is because of my poems and my poetry. You can choose to become a shopkeeper, businessman, doctor, engineer or even a management professional after studying, but you cannot decide to be a poet — it is something that is given by God. I feel fortunate that God chose me among the few privileged people blessed with the gift of poetry. I deeply respect and cherish it, as the poet within me has strengthened the actor in me. For an actor, one must be well read, well versed with society, language and words, articulate and colloquial. Since the age of 10 or 11, I have been performing poetry across cities and countries, meeting thousands of people and reciting my poems. Those experiences, I believe, have truly strengthened my craft as an actor,” he shares with quiet pride.

When it comes to performing, the artiste talks about a clear line between television and the stage. “When you are shooting for television, there is always a script to follow as a character, so there is not much room for labour, though you can improvise a bit. You have to stay in character, deliver the lines, and do what is required for the scene. However, when it comes to performing live, you are doing your own thing — reciting your own poetry and jokes written for yourself and the audience. That’s the difference; on stage, you connect directly with them,” he explains.

Known for his blend of humour and thought, Shailesh’s shows often carry a deeper message. “In all my shows, I share one message: be proud of our culture and languages, value who we are, never let technology take over our values, and always remember to read a lot,” he adds thoughtfully.

Despite decades of experience, Shailesh admits that a touch of nervousness still lingers before every performance. “Nervousness, I believe, is a good thing because if you are not nervous, you might become overconfident. I don’t get nervous to the point where my knees tremble or I shiver, as that is something you learn to control over the years. However, there is always a certain pressure in the mind, since every day is a new day. You might have scored centuries before, but each match demands fresh performance, as your past cannot decide your present game,” he says with the calm conviction of someone, who’s seen both sides of the stage.

He insists there’s no ‘creative process’ behind his writing. “I envy those who have one,” he chuckles, adding, “I don’t have any set process to be creative. I often wonder how one can even have a process for creativity since it’s not something mechanical or systematic, like putting something in a microwave and expecting results. It’s not about sitting with a pen and paper and deciding to write; it simply doesn’t work that way. For me, creativity is something God-given. Most of my poetry has come to me during journeys or while sitting among people, but never at a desk.”

As for challenges, he doesn’t shy away from admitting that life, like art, has its rough edges. “Everyone goes through ups and downs and feels frustrated at times. It’s natural. People find their own ways to cope up. I just believe in God, and that faith helps me overcome everything,” he admits.

(Story written by Darshita Jain)