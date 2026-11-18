Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease affects millions of people. The sudden onset of an attack still catches many completely off guard. While weather shifts and seasonal chest infections are widely recognised culprits, rising levels of toxic air pollution are now established as a primary trigger for life-threatening respiratory flare-ups.

Recognising the silent symptoms of COPD

Inhaling particulate matter from traffic exhaust and industrial smog causes severe lung inflammation for individuals living with the condition. This environmental stress means that daily symptoms can suddenly worsen into a dangerous exacerbation. Managing this reality is a daily routine for patients like Manchester resident David Smith. David monitors local air quality forecasts every morning and adjusts his routine accordingly to prevent sudden breathing difficulties.