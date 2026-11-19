Alia Bhatt has addressed the persistent speculation surrounding her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, calling suggestions that she lacks agency in the relationship offensive. Alia, who is often at the receiving end of social media scrutiny over her comments and public interactions with her husband, said the assumptions about their equation reduce her to an imagined version of herself.
In an interview, Alia responded to claims that she is in an unequal marriage with Ranbir. Rejecting the narrative, the actress said, "I am someone who's always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive."
The Alpha star also spoke about what makes her relationship with Ranbir work. "The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything—that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality," she said in an interview with TIME Magazine.
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, following several years of dating. In November the same year, they welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor.
Despite being among Bollywood's most prominent celebrity couples, their relationship has frequently become a subject of online debate, with social media users dissecting their interviews, remarks and public appearances.
One such controversy erupted after Alia revealed that Ranbir did not like her wearing lipstick and would ask her to "wipe it off". The remark triggered criticism, with some users accusing the actor of being controlling and a "toxic" partner.
He also drew criticism for making a joke about Alia's weight during her pregnancy while promoting Brahmastra. Their public appearances have similarly attracted scrutiny. At the centenary celebrations of Raj Kapoor, videos of the couple posing with their family prompted comparisons with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Some social media users questioned Ranbir's body language, particularly his failure to offer Alia a hand as she got up.
On other occasions, Alia has been trolled over photographs and videos in which she is seen posing with Ranbir and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. These instances have repeatedly fuelled online discussions about the couple's equation.
After 2022's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Alia and Ranbir are preparing to share screen space once again. The actors will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which also features Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to hit theatres in January 2027.
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