Alia Bhatt has addressed the persistent speculation surrounding her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, calling suggestions that she lacks agency in the relationship offensive. Alia, who is often at the receiving end of social media scrutiny over her comments and public interactions with her husband, said the assumptions about their equation reduce her to an imagined version of herself.

Alia Bhatt calls speculation about her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor offensive

In an interview, Alia responded to claims that she is in an unequal marriage with Ranbir. Rejecting the narrative, the actress said, "I am someone who's always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive."