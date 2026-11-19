Anushka Shetty has sold her residential property in Hyderabad, prompting fresh speculation about her association with the Telugu film industry, according to reports. Shetty has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent years, had has reportedly sold her house in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. The news has led to questions about whether she is planning to move away from Hyderabad and settle in her hometown of Mangaluru.
The property sale has fuelled speculation that Anushka may be distancing herself from the Telugu film industry. Some reports suggest that she is currently based in Mangaluru with her family, while others have described her as increasingly selective about her professional commitments.
Anushka has appeared in fewer films over the past few years. After Bhaagamathie in 2018, her subsequent releases included Nishabdham (2020), Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023) and Ghaati (2025). Her performance as Devasena in the Baahubali films remains one of the most recognised roles of her career.
Anushka is expected to make her Malayalam film debut with Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas and starring Jayasurya. She plays a character named Nila in the fantasy film, which has been in production for an extended period. Its release date has not been firmly established.
There have also been reports of a possible Telugu project with UV Creations, but no formal announcement has been made. For now, the actress's reported property sale has raised questions about her future plans, but there is no confirmed indication that she is saying goodbye to Tollywood.
Shetty made her acting debut with the Telugu film Super (2005) and gained recognition with films such as Arundhati, Vedam, Rudhramadevi and Bhaagamathie. Her portrayal of Devasena in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion brought her wider national recognition. Before entering films, she worked as a yoga instructor in Bengaluru and trained under yoga teacher Bharat Thakur.