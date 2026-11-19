Anushka Shetty has sold her residential property in Hyderabad, prompting fresh speculation about her association with the Telugu film industry, according to reports. Shetty has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent years, had has reportedly sold her house in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. The news has led to questions about whether she is planning to move away from Hyderabad and settle in her hometown of Mangaluru.

Anushka Shetty's Hyderabad property sale sparks Tollywood exit rumours

The property sale has fuelled speculation that Anushka may be distancing herself from the Telugu film industry. Some reports suggest that she is currently based in Mangaluru with her family, while others have described her as increasingly selective about her professional commitments.

Anushka has appeared in fewer films over the past few years. After Bhaagamathie in 2018, her subsequent releases included Nishabdham (2020), Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023) and Ghaati (2025). Her performance as Devasena in the Baahubali films remains one of the most recognised roles of her career.