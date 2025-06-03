Anushka Shetty-starrer Ghaati to hit big screen on this date

Krish Jagarlamudi’s directorial Ghaati, featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead, will release in theatres worldwide on July 11.

Ghaat gets a July 11 release

The film, which is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, was previously slated to release on April 15.

UV Creations shared the news on its official X handle on Tuesday. "Coming to claim her throne and conquer the box office. #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 11th," read the caption.