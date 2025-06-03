Viral video of Salt Bae getting kicked out of the Champions League party sparks buzz

Renowned chef and internet personality Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, found himself at the centre of controversy following the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter.
While Salt Bae was seen enjoying the match, which PSG won in a commanding 5-0 victory, reports later emerged claiming he was removed from the official after-party.
A viral video circulating online shows a tense exchange between Gökçe’s team and venue security, who allegedly asked him to present an invitation card. The incident quickly fuelled speculation that he was denied entry and escorted out.
Gökçe responded to the viral footage, clarifying that he had not been kicked out. Instead, he said he was simply waiting for his car when the misunderstanding occurred.
“After the final, we returned to the hotel on the UEFA bus,” he explained. “There were thousands of fans outside who wanted to see us, and I was there as always to return their love and take photos. Due to the crowd, I waited for my car and was guided toward the exit by Mr. Dormen while my back was turned.”
Despite the social media frenzy, Salt Bae maintained that he was not trying to attend the party uninvited, but was caught in the chaos of post-match celebrations. The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the security protocol, while others speculated on Salt Bae’s real intentions at the venue.