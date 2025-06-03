Viral video of Salt Bae getting kicked out of the Champions League party sparks buzz

Gökçe responded to the viral footage, clarifying that he had not been kicked out. Instead, he said he was simply waiting for his car when the misunderstanding occurred.

“After the final, we returned to the hotel on the UEFA bus,” he explained. “There were thousands of fans outside who wanted to see us, and I was there as always to return their love and take photos. Due to the crowd, I waited for my car and was guided toward the exit by Mr. Dormen while my back was turned.”