Drake brought a holiday surprise to a young fan and his mum attending a Toronto Raptors game, gifting them $100,000 along with courtside tickets. The moment took place on 17 November, during the Raptors' match against the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The rapper, who was present for the team's annual OVO Night, personally announced the gift during a break in the game.

The mother, identified as Mackenzie, and her son Ezequiel were initially watching the match from the upper-level seats. They were brought into the spotlight when Drake arranged an upgrade to courtside seats for the team's next home game. He then revealed that he was also giving them $100,000 for the holiday season.

Drake gifts $100,000 to mother and son during Raptors game

Footage of the celebration, shared by the NBA on social media, showed Mackenzie becoming emotional as she heard the announcement. Her son appeared delighted by the surprise, while Drake hugged the pair and celebrated with them. The mother and son were wearing OVO and Raptors merchandise at the game.

The video quickly circulated online, with fans reacting to the rapper's gesture and the family's emotional response. The surprise also became one of the highlights of OVO Night, an annual event associated with Drake's long-standing relationship with the Toronto basketball team.