Drake gives away over $1 million in cash, cars and Birkin bags at women's event

Rapper Drake has recently been super generous and Toronto women just loved it. In his recent appearance at his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event held in the country, Drake dropped over $1 Million in cash showering women with money and expensive gifts.

Drake goes all out: $1 million in cash and luxury gifts at annual Toronto event

The invite-only Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event took place on Tuesday night at Casa Loma in Toronto where several entrepreneurs, business owners and content creators attended the glamorous night. Drake didn't hold back. Reports say he gave away over $1 million in cash and luxury prizes which include $50,000 each to 10 women, six women took home $100,000, and others walked away with dream cars like a 2026 Mercedes-Maybach and a Range Rover.

And that was not all, guests also reportedly went home with Birkin bags and other luxury gifts. This annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event is Drake's way of celebrating the accomplishments of Canadian women with lavish rewards and unforgettable surprises. The debut of the event was initiated in 2024.