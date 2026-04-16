Drake commissioned Rebecca Maria to create a nine-foot Sade sculpture

Artist Rebecca Maria was give the task to create this massive art piece and was working on it for six months!. Rebecca made the sculpture with her hands, using five different clay types, which took her half-a-year to complete.

The artist took to Instagram to flaunt her artwork which definitely challenged her in more ways than one. Sharing a carousel of pictures on the social media platform, she shared pictures of the finished sculptures along with some snippets of when it was being made.

Captioning her post, she wrote, "9ft sculpture for @champagnepapi". She took to the comments of the post to add, "took me 6 months to create. entirely hand sculpted, using 5 different clays".

Rebecca further detailed the pitfalls of the six-month journey on her Instagram Stories. "There were times i really did not know how i was going to finish this sculpture, between issues dealing with the weight of the different clays i used to making sure the sculpture can stand on its own. Dealing with hundreds of pounds of clay. I also just sculpted this off of viewing an image off my phone or purely from memory", she said.

She concluded, "I made this the hardest possible way just to see if i could. So truly all your kind messages and comments mean so much to to me, thank you."

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